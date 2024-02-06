POPLAR BLUFF — Gov. Mike Kehoe visited the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center on Saturday, March 15, to survey the extensive damage in the wake of a Friday, March 14, tornado.

Superintendent Aaron Cornman noted 384 students are now without a place to go to school.

Assistant superintendent Charles Kinsey said, "August is going to be tight to be back in here."

The school showed significant signs of structural distress including bowed walls and buckled ceilings. With most of the roof gone, water continued to pour into many classrooms.

"This is probably going to be a gut loss," Kinsey speculated.

"This (roof) just folded," Cornman commented.

The district will bring in structural engineers to determine the viability of the building going forward. Kehoe arrived along with a retinue of local officials, including state Sen. Jason Bean, state Rep. Hardy Billington, city manager Robert Knodell and Butler County emergency manager Robbie Myers to tour the scene.