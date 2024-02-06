Governor pitches plan to address violent crime

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday called for a new state savings fund and reaffirmed his support for gun rights in face of a spike in violence in the state's biggest cities.

Parson identified both as top goals for the year in a State of the State speech to the Republican-led Legislature.

Parson and other elected officials face heightened pressure to act after a particularly violent 2019. St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield all have seen spikes in gun crimes and homicides in recent years, and more than a dozen children were killed in gun violence in St. Louis in 2019.

While Democrats have called for more restrictions on gun ownership and greater flexibility for cities to impose their own gun rules, the Republican governor made clear that's not his plan.

"During my six years in the U.S. Army, 22 years in law enforcement, and as a lifetime member of the NRA, I have never, ever wavered my support for the Second Amendment," Parson told lawmakers gathered in the Capitol.

Parson instead called on lawmakers to provide more protection for witnesses of crime, increase mental-health resources and ramp up laws against violent crime. Those proposals likely have a better shot at passing in a Legislature where gun rights are fiercely defended.

House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade described Parson's ideas on how to combat violence as "a lot of lip service."

"We're not seeing actual proposals that will make any serious change," she said.

Parson on Wednesday also asked lawmakers to set aside $100 million in taxpayer dollars to use in case of financial emergencies.

State budget director Dan Haug told reporters the savings fund could be bolstered if lawmakers this year pass legislation requiring online retailers to collect sales taxes on purchases made in Missouri.

Parson said he wants the fund "to give our state greater flexibility and stronger finances than ever before."

Quade said the money could instead go to schools, improving infrastructure and providing health care services.

Missouri elected officials have been sounding the alarm for potentially rocky state finances in the coming years.

Missouri's Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running to unseat Parson this year, released an audit in October warning that Missouri is not saving enough to avoid having to cut spending or raise taxes if there is a recession.

On top of that, the state could take a massive financial hit if a proposal to expand the number of people eligible for Medicaid, a government health care program, makes it on November's ballot and is approved by voters.