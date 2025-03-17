JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is reeling from the catastrophic tornadoes that swept through the state on March 14, leaving a trail of destruction across 27 counties. Governor Mike Kehoe provided an update on the state's response and recovery efforts, emphasizing the scale of the disaster and the ongoing commitment to aid affected communities.

The tornadoes resulted in 12 confirmed fatalities, with one individual still missing. Hundreds of homes, schools, and businesses have been either destroyed or severely damaged. At the peak of the storm, more than 140,000 homes and businesses were without power, and 101 roads were closed due to debris, flooding, and structural damage. As of today, approximately 47,000 customers remain without power as restoration efforts continue.

"The scale of devastation across our state is staggering," said Governor Kehoe. "While we grieve the lives of those lost, we are also focused on action—getting power restored, clearing debris, and ensuring our communities have the resources they need to recover."

Coordinated Recovery Efforts

In response to the disaster, Governor Kehoe issued a State of Emergency declaration, enabling first responders, road crews, and emergency management officials to act swiftly. The Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan remains in effect, with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) working closely with local emergency managers to conduct initial damage assessments in preparation for a federal major disaster declaration request.