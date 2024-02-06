Governor, Jackson school officials tout smooth reopening of classes

Jackson School District administrators and staff shared their efforts to reopen with Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday afternoon.

Parson, along with his wife, Teresa, spent about 30 minutes in a closed-door conversation with administrators, principals and teachers before opening up the meeting.

“We’ve seen incredible things that were done in a short period of time, that this state’s done, and we’ll look back on and it will be a learning tool for all of us. But, it will be something we can build on,” Parson said at the end of the conversation.

Seth Harrell, Jackson High School principal, said the group discussed the procedures the district has implemented to have the students back on campus when doors were opened Aug. 24.

According to Harrell, administrators have adjusted scheduling, made masks a requirement, are cleaning classrooms more and have plans in place in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Mike Parson and first lady Teresa have a conversation Thursday with administrators, principals and teachers from Jackson's school district about reopening classes, at Jackson High School. Sarah Yenesel

Second-grade teacher Bobbie Reagan told the governor during the meeting that after getting the electronics set up, “It’s been the smoothest start I’ve ever had.”

“I think our community has been doing the things they’re doing at schools, so it wasn’t hard for us to ask them, ‘Put your mask on,’” Reagan said.

When asked whether COVID-19 cases are rising due to the opening of schools, Parson said he has seen cases rise at universities, and those in the 18 to 24 age range have positive cases in high numbers.