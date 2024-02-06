Governor, Jackson school officials tout smooth reopening of classes

Jackson School District administrators and staff shared their efforts to reopen with Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday afternoon.
Parson, along with his wife, Teresa, spent about 30 minutes in a closed-door conversation with administrators, principals and teachers before opening up the meeting.
“We’ve seen incredible things that were done in a short period of time, that this state’s done, and we’ll look back on and it will be a learning tool for all of us. But, it will be something we can build on,” Parson said at the end of the conversation.
Seth Harrell, Jackson High School principal, said the group discussed the procedures the district has implemented to have the students back on campus when doors were opened Aug. 24.
According to Harrell, administrators have adjusted scheduling, made masks a requirement, are cleaning classrooms more and have plans in place in case of a coronavirus outbreak.
Second-grade teacher Bobbie Reagan told the governor during the meeting that after getting the electronics set up, “It’s been the smoothest start I’ve ever had.”
“I think our community has been doing the things they’re doing at schools, so it wasn’t hard for us to ask them, ‘Put your mask on,’” Reagan said.
When asked whether COVID-19 cases are rising due to the opening of schools, Parson said he has seen cases rise at universities, and those in the 18 to 24 age range have positive cases in high numbers.
On Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University reported three new cases. All of the cases involved students and pushed the total number of cases at the university to 33 (27 students and six employees)
“It’s not a matter of just reacting to the numbers of the day,” he said. “You gotta really collect that data over a period of time and then make decisions with it.”
On the day of the governor’s visit, Cape Girardeau Public Health Center officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases. The county’s total case count is now 1,063, with 847 recoveries and 12 deaths.
Assistant superintendent Matt Lacy said it was great to share how the school year was going with the governor and first lady.
When asked about how the school year is going, he said, “Yeah, I think it’s going really well. Frankly, it’s exceeded expectations.”
Lacy said the conversation was “an opportunity to discuss how things are going and to exchange ideas” in hopes the governor will share them with other districts.
The governor said he has visited many districts in the state, and he wanted to visit parts of rural Missouri, such as Jackson, to understand how they are dealing with reopening schools.
“I think coming down here, you see a perfect example of why it helps me have confidence in making decisions,” Parson said.
