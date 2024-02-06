Governor in Wait

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' resignation will elevate another military veteran and conservative Republican to the state's top job, and his experience working with legislators could smooth his transition to power.

Mike Parson will automatically ascend from lieutenant governor to governor Friday when Greitens steps down. The current governor announced his plans to depart as the Legislature met in a special session to determine whether he should be impeached following investigations of his political and personal life.

Parson, 62, spent more than a decade as a legislator representing southwest Missouri, experience likely to give him a better working relationship with lawmakers than Greitens, 44, who was a political novice when elected governor in 2016.

"He's tried and tested," Republican Rep. Bryan Spencer said of Parson on Tuesday. "He has a lot of friends in (Jefferson City), and I think that will be beneficial for him to get things done."

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL and Rhodes scholar, came into office criticizing "corrupt career politicians." He repeatedly clashed with fellow Republicans on issues such as lawmaker pay and his moves to create a majority on the State Board of Education that would fire the education commissioner -- a priority Greitens never fully explained.

A not-for-profit formed to promote Greitens' political agenda, using funds from non-disclosed donors, ran attack ads against Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf, a frequent critic of opposed Greitens' proposals and tactics.

"Every time Greitens attacks the senators or calls us all career politicians, that makes Parson look better," Sen. Paul Wieland, a St. Louis-area Republican who butted heads with Greitens, said shortly after Greitens was indicted.

"When I look at the two of them, here's one of the biggest differences: Parson respects the office, he respects the institution of the Senate, he respects state government, he respects this building," Wieland said.

Parson served two tours in the Military Police, in Germany and Hawaii, for the U.S. Army. He later spent 12 years as Polk County sheriff. He spent another dozen years serving in the Missouri Legislature, where he strongly opposed abortion and supported the National Rifle Association. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2016.