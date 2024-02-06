Governor extends Phase 1 of recovery plan through June 15

During his Thursday media briefing, Gov. Mike Parson announced he was extending the first phase of his reopening plan through June 15. It was originally scheduled to expire Sunday.

He said the decision was not because of any setback but to ensure that the state is ready to move to the next phase.

The first phase of the plan requires social distancing, typically 6 feet of space, though with some exceptions. Some businesses also are required to put limits on indoor occupancy.

“During Phase 1, citizens may re-engage in economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining six feet of space between individuals in most cases,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“There are currently no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and six feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and/or families,” the release states. “Additionally, all businesses can be open provided that the social distancing guidelines set forth in the health order are followed.

“Local officials will still have the authority to put further rules, regulations, or ordinances in place so long as they are not inconsistent with the statewide order,” according to the release.

Parson’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan contains four “pillars,” according to the release: