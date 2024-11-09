All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 9, 2024

Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates

Governor-elect Mike Kehoe reveals his transition team and key inaugural dates as he prepares to become Missouri's 58th governor. Swearing-in set for Jan. 13, followed by the Inaugural Ball.

Southeast Missourian
Mike Kehoe, the Republican candidate for Missouri governor, thanks supporters as he steps onstage for his victory speech the night of the primary election in August.
Mike Kehoe, the Republican candidate for Missouri governor, thanks supporters as he steps onstage for his victory speech the night of the primary election in August.Annelise Hanshaw ~ Missouri Independent

Governor-elect Mike Kehoe has unveiled his transition team as he prepares to take office as Missouri's 58th governor. Transition Director Adam Gresham will lead the team, which is tasked with shaping the incoming administration's budget, policy priorities, and staffing. Gresham is a veteran of Missouri politics who previously worked in Gov. Matt Blunt's administration and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

Gresham emphasized the importance of assembling a team that aligns with Kehoe's vision for Missouri. "My charge from Governor-elect Kehoe is to help him build an administration that represents and shares his vision for Missouri, is composed of the best people possible, and functions in a manner that meets the needs of Missourians," Gresham said in a statement.

Other members of the transition team include: Lowell Pearson as general counsel, Bill Anderson and Jamie Birch focusing on policy, Casey Adrian overseeing operations, Gabby Picard handling communications, Drew Dampf on legislation, and Amanda Holtmeyer managing administration.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Inaugural Events Scheduled

Kehoe's transition team has also announced key dates for the inauguration events. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Missouri State Capitol. The Inaugural Ball will follow that evening at the same location. Additionally, the annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.

These events mark the beginning of Kehoe's administration following his victory over Democratic challenger Crystal Quade. Kehoe secured the governorship with 59% of the vote, pledging to prioritize safety, education, and tax cuts.

For those interested in serving in the Kehoe administration, applications can be submitted at Governor-Elect.mo.gov. Further details on the inaugural events, including ticketing and speakers, will be announced later.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 9
Biden and Trump will meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday, t...
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christmas ornament
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy