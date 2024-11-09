Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates

Governor-elect Mike Kehoe has unveiled his transition team as he prepares to take office as Missouri's 58th governor. Transition Director Adam Gresham will lead the team, which is tasked with shaping the incoming administration's budget, policy priorities, and staffing. Gresham is a veteran of Missouri politics who previously worked in Gov. Matt Blunt's administration and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.
Gresham emphasized the importance of assembling a team that aligns with Kehoe's vision for Missouri. "My charge from Governor-elect Kehoe is to help him build an administration that represents and shares his vision for Missouri, is composed of the best people possible, and functions in a manner that meets the needs of Missourians," Gresham said in a statement.
Other members of the transition team include: Lowell Pearson as general counsel, Bill Anderson and Jamie Birch focusing on policy, Casey Adrian overseeing operations, Gabby Picard handling communications, Drew Dampf on legislation, and Amanda Holtmeyer managing administration.
Kehoe's transition team has also announced key dates for the inauguration events. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday, Jan. 13, at the Missouri State Capitol. The Inaugural Ball will follow that evening at the same location. Additionally, the annual Governor’s Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.
These events mark the beginning of Kehoe's administration following his victory over Democratic challenger Crystal Quade. Kehoe secured the governorship with 59% of the vote, pledging to prioritize safety, education, and tax cuts.
For those interested in serving in the Kehoe administration, applications can be submitted at Governor-Elect.mo.gov. Further details on the inaugural events, including ticketing and speakers, will be announced later.
