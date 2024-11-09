Governor-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates

Governor-elect Mike Kehoe has unveiled his transition team as he prepares to take office as Missouri's 58th governor. Transition Director Adam Gresham will lead the team, which is tasked with shaping the incoming administration's budget, policy priorities, and staffing. Gresham is a veteran of Missouri politics who previously worked in Gov. Matt Blunt's administration and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.

Gresham emphasized the importance of assembling a team that aligns with Kehoe's vision for Missouri. "My charge from Governor-elect Kehoe is to help him build an administration that represents and shares his vision for Missouri, is composed of the best people possible, and functions in a manner that meets the needs of Missourians," Gresham said in a statement.

Other members of the transition team include: Lowell Pearson as general counsel, Bill Anderson and Jamie Birch focusing on policy, Casey Adrian overseeing operations, Gabby Picard handling communications, Drew Dampf on legislation, and Amanda Holtmeyer managing administration.