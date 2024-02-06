Governor declares 'COVID-19 crisis is over' in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday declared "the COVID-19 crisis is over," announcing the state will soon begin handling the coronavirus like influenza and other ongoing diseases that occasionally flare up.

Parson said the state will officially start treating the coronavirus as an endemic Friday. One result is the public will receive less frequent updates about the number of deaths, hospitalizations and cases attributed to COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 crisis is over in the State of Missouri, and we are moving on," the Republican governor said at a Capitol news conference, a little over two years since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic March 11, 2020.

A disease generally is considered to have reached an endemic phase when the virus still exists in a community but becomes manageable as immunity builds.

California in February became the first state to announce a shift to an endemic approach. Some other states also have switched their approach to the virus.