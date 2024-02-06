Governor cuts $450M from new Missouri budget

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday cut hundreds of millions of dollars from the state budget as revenue continues to tank because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson signed the budget for the fiscal year beginning today while also immediately slashing close to $450 million from it.

"When COVID-19 hit Missouri in March, everything changed," Parson said, "including our state budget."

The upcoming year's budget is about $35.3 billion and includes about $10 billion in state dollars. Most of Parson's cuts were to state dollars.

State budget director Dan Haug said the cuts were needed to balance the budget amid a severe drop in revenue he said is worse than declines Missouri experienced during the Great Recession.

Revenue is down 7.4% this fiscal year compared to the same time last year, according to May data.