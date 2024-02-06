All sections
July 18, 2019

Governor creates taskforce on health care waiver

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order establishing a taskforce on a potential Affordable Care Act waiver.

Parson signed the executive order Wednesday. The order creates a panel tasked with brainstorming ways to revamp Missouri's health insurance market. The recommendations would then be used to apply for a federal waiver from former President Barack Obama's health care law.

Parson's order comes after he vetoed a bill last week to create a similar taskforce.

Parson says he supported the effort but raised concerns with numerous deadlines outlined in the bill. The legislation included a December 2020 deadline for Missouri to apply for a waiver, although there were exceptions.

Parson's order sets a Jan. 31, 2020, time limit for the taskforce to complete waiver recommendations.

