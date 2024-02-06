Governor calls special session to tweak tax credit on vehicle sales

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday directed lawmakers to undo a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling on vehicle sales taxes during a special legislative session next month, a move one Democrat called "unnecessary."

The Republican governor scheduled the special session to begin Sept. 9, the same week as a scheduled short session for lawmakers to consider overriding Parson's vetoes on bills passed this year.

At issue is a June ruling stating taxpayers can only count the money earned from selling one vehicle, trailer or boat as a tax credit against the sales tax of a replacement.

Previously, Department of Revenue officials allowed people to count earnings from selling multiple vehicles against the sales tax of a replacement car. That meant people only had to pay sales tax on the net difference between how much money they earned from selling multiple vehicles and the cost of a replacement vehicle.

In the case going to the Supreme Court, the sellers tried to count earnings from four vehicles against the sales tax of a new car. Between all four vehicles, they owed no sales taxes on the replacement car.

"After reviewing the Court's decision, we've decided to call a special session because it's simply the right thing to do for the people of our state," Parson said in a statement. "The enforcement of this decision would create a financial burden on Missouri taxpayers and unnecessary government red tape that we can proactively prevent."