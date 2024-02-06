Governor calls special session to address violence in Missouri cities

O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri lawmakers will reconvene later this month to consider ways to stem the escalating violence that has become especially deadly in St. Louis and Kansas City, Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday.

The special session starting July 27 will be singularly focused on violent crime. But unlike some other states that are considering police reforms in the wake of racial injustice protests, Missouri lawmakers will focus on measures that could strengthen laws and put more people behind bars. The leader of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus said he was disappointed police reform is not on the table.

While the worst of the crime is in St. Louis and Kansas City, Parson called it a “Missouri problem.”

“All of this is unacceptable,” Parson said. “We are better than that in Missouri, and we must hold violent criminals accountable for their actions.”

St. Louis and Kansas City had among the highest homicide rates in the nation in 2019, and the trend is worse in 2020.

St. Louis has recorded 130 killings, including four more Tuesday night, compared to 99 at the same time in 2019, and is on pace to easily exceed the 194 homicides of last year. Mayor Lyda Krewson, a Democrat, has said the violence is “devastating our communities and our families.”

Kansas City has recorded 101 killings so far in 2020, 26 more than by this time a year ago. Kansas City ended 2019 with 150 homicides.

Both cities have tried various measures to stem the violence. St. Louis is using a program called Cure Violence, in which workers are trained to deescalate conflicts and to try and convince people to turn away from violence in high-crime areas.

A new Kansas City program announced by the White House last week, Operation Legend, will bring in more than 100 agents from the FBI and other agencies to battle violent crime.