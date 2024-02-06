Governor appoints Vinson to SEMO Board of Regents

Dennis Vinson, president, founder and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson, was appointed Tuesday to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents by Gov. Mike Parson.

Vinson, a resident of Cape Girardeau, replaces Kendra Neeley-Martin of St. Louis, whose term expired Jan. 1, 2017. She has continued to serve on the board until her successor was appointed.

Vinson’s term will run through Jan. 1, 2023. He will be sworn in at the board’s September meeting.