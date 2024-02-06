Governor appoints Vinson to SEMO Board of Regents

Dennis Vinson, president, founder and CEO of Signature Packaging and Paper in Jackson, was appointed Tuesday to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents by Gov. Mike Parson.
Vinson, a resident of Cape Girardeau, replaces Kendra Neeley-Martin of St. Louis, whose term expired Jan. 1, 2017. She has continued to serve on the board until her successor was appointed.
Vinson’s term will run through Jan. 1, 2023. He will be sworn in at the board’s September meeting.
Vinson is also the chairman of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and has served on the Missouri Governor’s Economic Steering Committee.
In addition to his statewide committees, Vinson has served on the boards of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce as well as the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Missouri and the Missouri Innovation Corp. of Southeast Missouri State University. In May, he was appointed to the SoutheastHEALTH System Board of Directors.
He received an undergraduate degree in business from Trenton State College (now College of New Jersey) in Ewing, New Jersey, and is a 2015 graduate of the Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School for Executive Management.
Vinson founded Signature Packaging and Paper in 2003 in Conyers, Georgia, and brought the company to Jackson in 2007. Signature Packaging and Paper manufactures corrugated packaging and point-of-purchase displays.