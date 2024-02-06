Governor appoints SEMO alumna circuit judge

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Sonya Day Brandt of Linn, Missouri, to associate circuit judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit. Brandt graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in education and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1999. She has practiced law for more than 14 years and currently practices at Brandt Law Office LLC in Linn...