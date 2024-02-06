All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 8, 2020

Governor appoints SEMO alumna circuit judge

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Sonya Day Brandt of Linn, Missouri, to associate circuit judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit. Brandt graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in education and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1999. She has practiced law for more than 14 years and currently practices at Brandt Law Office LLC in Linn...

Southeast Missourian

Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Sonya Day Brandt of Linn, Missouri, to associate circuit judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Brandt graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1993 with a Bachelor of Science in education and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1999. She has practiced law for more than 14 years and currently practices at Brandt Law Office LLC in Linn.

The 20th Judicial Circuit serves Franklin, Osage and Gasconade counties.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy