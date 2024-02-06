Governor appoints farmers to clean-water board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday announced the appointment of three new members to a state board that oversees water pollution, and all of them have ties to agriculture.

That gives farm-friendly members a majority on the Clean Water Commission, which is responsible for granting permits to large factory farms, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The change is possible because the Republican-led Legislature in 2016 overrode a veto by the former Democratic governor to enact legislation that gave farming and mining companies the chance to have more seats on the board and a larger say in state water policies. Supporters of the change argued members of the public don't have the expert knowledge to make sound decisions on the issues.

Now, the commission doesn't need representation from any general public members.

The newly appointed Clean Water Commission members are Mansfield farmer Stan Coday; John Kleiboeker, who owns Kleiboeker's Clover Creek Farms in Stotts City; and Pat Thomas, who is chief of staff for Republican Sen. Brian Munzlinger, membership change sponsor.

Thomas also is secretary of the Missouri Republican Party State Committee.