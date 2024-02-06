Governor appoints Almandoz to state commission

Mary Jane Almandoz of Cape Girardeau was appointed Friday to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission by Gov. Mike Parson.
Almandoz spent many years teaching Spanish in both public and private schools in California. Over the past 17 years, she devoted much of her time to Learn4Life Charter Schools, serving as president of several charters, holding numerous board positions and attending state and national charter conferences as a supporter and advocate of the charter school model.
She served as the special events corporate sponsorship chairwoman for the city of Palmdale, California, before moving to Cape Girardeau in 2014.
Almandoz is a member of the LY Chapter of PEO in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.