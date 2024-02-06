Governor announces vaccine incentive program

Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday a $9 million program to encourage Missouri residents age 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We understand that some Missourians are hesitant towards getting the vaccine, but we must all take personal responsibility and do right by our own health and that of our friends and family by getting vaccinated,” Parson said during a news conference. “This new program will compliment our existing efforts to educate Missourians about the importance of getting the vaccine. Our current COVID-19 situation is serious. This delta variant transmits faster than what we have previously seen and is more likely to impact children and the unvaccinated.”

MO VIP will award $10,000 in cash or education savings account funds to 900 sweepstakes winners. Drawings for the cash prizes will begin Aug. 13 and end Oct. 8.

Missouri residents at least 12 years of age who have received at least one vaccine dose prior to the drawing date are eligible to enter the sweepstakes at www.MOStopsCovid.com/win or by calling the state’s COVID-19 hotline — (877) 435-8411 — between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The drawings will include winners in three color-coded groups: Red — residents 18 and older who received at least one vaccine dose on or after July 21; White — residents 18 and older who received at least one vaccine dose before July 21; and Blue — residents age 12 to 17 who received at least one vaccine dose at any time. Drawings will occur two weeks apart. Each drawing will include 80 randomly selected winners from the Red and White groups and 20 from the Blue group.

Officials will verify vaccination status and other eligibility requirements, and a release from Parson’s office indicated the winners will be announced two weeks after each drawing.

Parson said the program will hopefully raise the percentage of Missourians vaccinated against COVID-19. He noted the virus’ delta variant has caused a surge in new cases and hospitalizations across the state. The most recent data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services indicates the state is adding nearly 1,400 new virus cases each day. An average of three Missourians die because of the virus each day. The state’s testing positivity rate over the past week was 14.2%.

Parson encouraged Missourians to seek information about the virus and vaccine from trusted sources.

“I ask you to turn off the clutter, the doom-and-gloom scenarios that are out there across our state. All the misinformation is out there. All the people that have a political agenda to talk about the virus. I ask you to go to your health care leaders in your communities and the people you trust — to your doctors, to your clergies, the people you know that will give you good information so you can be able to make your judgments about getting a vaccine.”