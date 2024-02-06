Government: more targets in Branson tragedy

The Kansas City Star reported prosecutors state in a court filing Friday in a civil case the investigation of Ripley Entertainment and other individuals remains ongoing after the boat's captain was criminally charged. Kenneth Scott McKee has pleaded not guilty of negligence in operating a boat in unsafe conditions at Table Rock Lake.

Prosecutors are seeking to intervene in a civil case in which Ripley Entertainment is asking for a ruling on the applicability of a law limiting damages a ship owner has to pay.