Government: more targets in Branson tragedy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The government says several people are targets of a criminal investigation into the tourist boat that sank in July, killing 17 people.
The Kansas City Star reported prosecutors state in a court filing Friday in a civil case the investigation of Ripley Entertainment and other individuals remains ongoing after the boat's captain was criminally charged. Kenneth Scott McKee has pleaded not guilty of negligence in operating a boat in unsafe conditions at Table Rock Lake.
Prosecutors are seeking to intervene in a civil case in which Ripley Entertainment is asking for a ruling on the applicability of a law limiting damages a ship owner has to pay.
