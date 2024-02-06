Government, business leaders discuss helping veterans in construction

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Those part of the Association of General Contractors Missouri Chapter (AGCMO) and government officials met Thursday at Robinson Construction in Perryville to hear remarks about the “Contractors at the Wall.”
A partnership of AGCMO, the Wake Foundation and Three Rivers College, Contractors at the Wall seeks to help veterans in Southeast Missouri secure employment in the construction industry.
“My passion is making a difference in veterans’ lives,” Robert Wake, founder and CEO of the Wake Foundation and a veteran himself, said at the start of his speech. “And there is no better satisfaction to these men and women, that are soldiers and that have served, than knowing that their families are being fed, the lights are on at home, and they are able to live a life that is fulfilling to them.”
Wake went on to explain that with the help of AGCMO and Three Rivers College, he aims to have helped 59 veterans get jobs in construction in the next year. He said all veterans have military training, but they need specific training in construction work through a six-week certificate program that is provided by Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
“Unemployment among veterans has more than doubled since September of 2019, with an average length of unemployment of 23.8 weeks. At the same time, 80% of Missouri contractors are struggling to fill positions, and we have immediate construction jobs to fill. This program is a win-win for everyone,” Len Toenjes, CAE, president of AGCMO and chairman of the Missouri Workforce Development Board, said in a news release.
Will Cooper, department chairman of Career Studies and Workforce Development at Three Rivers College, said the school is on its second cohort of veterans in the certificate program. The first cohort was six students, who completed the training fully and are now employed. The current cohort is 10 students, who are about a week from completion, and Cooper said they should all have job placements soon.
The Wake Foundation is a not-for-profit that raises its own funds to help veterans, but also expects to receive a $500,000 grant from the Neighborhood Assistance Program from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The money is currently on hold for this fiscal year “due to current and projected budget concerns stemming from the COVID public health emergency,” according to the program’s website.
Even without the grant, Wake said the foundation will continue to use its existing funds to give veterans $6,000 to help cover needs such as gas and food, get training and land a job.
Government officials in attendance included Gov. Mike Parson, State Sen. Doug Libla, State Reps. Kathy Swan, Rick Francis and Dale Wright, State Rep.-elect Jamie Burger and a representative from U.S. Rep. Jason Smith’s office.
“Our veterans deserve to live in a community that appreciates their service in a state that honors their commitment, and in a nation that never forgets their sacrifice. Helping them find employment after their service is a big part of this,” Parson said.
“That’s why I came here today. I wanted to say ‘thanks.’ You didn’t need me to do this. That’s a good sign. I’m telling you right now, you guys can do this on your own, and we want to be there every step of the way to help in any way I can as governor,” Parson said. “And any time you’re helping my veterans out, it’s always a special day for me. I wouldn’t be up here on this stage if I hadn’t served my country in the United States Army. I’m very proud of that service.”
Jackie Smith, NFL Hall of Famer and official spokesman for Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial, and Paul Findlay, president of Robinson Construction, were also in attendance and spoke about the making of the Veterans Memorial Wall in Perryville.
After the event, guests were served lunch and visited Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.
