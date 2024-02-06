Government, business leaders discuss helping veterans in construction

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Those part of the Association of General Contractors Missouri Chapter (AGCMO) and government officials met Thursday at Robinson Construction in Perryville to hear remarks about the “Contractors at the Wall.”

A partnership of AGCMO, the Wake Foundation and Three Rivers College, Contractors at the Wall seeks to help veterans in Southeast Missouri secure employment in the construction industry.

“My passion is making a difference in veterans’ lives,” Robert Wake, founder and CEO of the Wake Foundation and a veteran himself, said at the start of his speech. “And there is no better satisfaction to these men and women, that are soldiers and that have served, than knowing that their families are being fed, the lights are on at home, and they are able to live a life that is fulfilling to them.”

Wake went on to explain that with the help of AGCMO and Three Rivers College, he aims to have helped 59 veterans get jobs in construction in the next year. He said all veterans have military training, but they need specific training in construction work through a six-week certificate program that is provided by Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

“Unemployment among veterans has more than doubled since September of 2019, with an average length of unemployment of 23.8 weeks. At the same time, 80% of Missouri contractors are struggling to fill positions, and we have immediate construction jobs to fill. This program is a win-win for everyone,” Len Toenjes, CAE, president of AGCMO and chairman of the Missouri Workforce Development Board, said in a news release.

Gov. Mike Parson speaks at the "Contractors at the Wall" event at Robinson Construction on Thursday in Perryville, Missouri. Sarah Yenesel

Will Cooper, department chairman of Career Studies and Workforce Development at Three Rivers College, said the school is on its second cohort of veterans in the certificate program. The first cohort was six students, who completed the training fully and are now employed. The current cohort is 10 students, who are about a week from completion, and Cooper said they should all have job placements soon.