Gov. urged to appoint cybersecurity panel for Mo.

Three months after creation of a commission to identify cybersecurity risks in state government, Gov. Mike Parson has not appointed any members. A state lawmaker said Friday vulnerabilities exposed on a state website prove the need for just such a panel of experts.

Democratic state Rep. Ashley Aune of Kansas City helped write the section of Senate Bill 49 creating the Missouri Cybersecurity Commission. Parson, a Republican, signed the bill into law in mid-July.

"In light of the events that have transpired this week, I believe the governor cannot wait any longer to appoint members to this commission so it may do the critical work of identifying and rectifying gaps in Missouri's cyberinfrastructure," Aune said in a news release.

A St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist uncovered a security flaw on a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's web application allowing the public to search teacher certifications and credentials. The newspaper found the Social Security numbers of perhaps 100,000 teachers and other school officials from around the state were in the HTML source code of the pages involved.

The Post-Dispatch alerted the department Tuesday and the agency removed the pages. The Post-Dispatch said it gave the state time to fix the problem before publishing a story Thursday.

But Parson on Thursday announced a criminal investigation, alleging the newspaper journalist was "acting against a state agency to compromise teachers' personal information in an attempt to embarrass the state and sell headlines for their news outlet. We will not let this crime against Missouri teachers go unpunished."