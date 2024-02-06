All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 6, 2019
Gov., St. Louis leaders meet on gun violence concerns
ST. LOUIS -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday pledged more resources and help from the Highway Patrol to counteract a rash of gun violence and child killings that have shaken St. Louis, but he remained noncommittal on whether cities should be able to enact their own gun control laws...
By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a May news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a May news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Missouri.Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday pledged more resources and help from the Highway Patrol to counteract a rash of gun violence and child killings that have shaken St. Louis, but he remained noncommittal on whether cities should be able to enact their own gun control laws.

The Republican met a group of mostly black faith leaders in St. Louis, along with Mayor Lyda Krewson.

After the meeting, Parson said he would seek funding to curb violence and address long-term solutions such as education and job training. He said state troopers will patrol St. Louis highways to help free up police.

St. Louis leaders want a change in state law to allow cities to pass more stringent gun laws than the state. Parson would say only "it is going to have to go through the legislative process to change that."

At least one faith leader seemed disappointed.

"We asked the governor to be a champion for our community around the issue of commonsense gun laws," the Rev. Darryl Gray said. "We didn't get a commitment from the governor today to be that champion."

But Gray said it was heartening to hear Parson recognize the violence isn't just an urban issue.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Black babies being killed on their porches and in their backyards is a Missouri issue," Gray said.

St. Louis and Kansas City rank among the most violent cities in the nation, and both are on pace to top last year's homicide totals. But what has been particularly heartbreaking in St. Louis is the number of children killed.

Twelve children age 16 and younger have become victims of homicides this year. All 12 were black, as were 121 of the city's 138 homicide victims so far in 2019.

Krewson called the meeting with Parson "productive" and said she pushed for one particular change: To allow St. Louis to require a concealed carry permit. Missouri changed its law effective in 2017 so a permit is no longer required.

"When you are a victim of gun violence, when someone in your family is a victim of gun violence, it changes your life forever," Krewson said.

Parson said one thing the state can do immediately is assign state troopers to patrol St. Louis area highways, freeing up city police to fight violent crime.

The meeting Thursday came two days after Parson heard a similar plea for help from members of Missouri's Legislative Black Caucus in Jefferson City.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jor...
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy