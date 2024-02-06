Gov., St. Louis leaders meet on gun violence concerns

ST. LOUIS -- Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday pledged more resources and help from the Highway Patrol to counteract a rash of gun violence and child killings that have shaken St. Louis, but he remained noncommittal on whether cities should be able to enact their own gun control laws.

The Republican met a group of mostly black faith leaders in St. Louis, along with Mayor Lyda Krewson.

After the meeting, Parson said he would seek funding to curb violence and address long-term solutions such as education and job training. He said state troopers will patrol St. Louis highways to help free up police.

St. Louis leaders want a change in state law to allow cities to pass more stringent gun laws than the state. Parson would say only "it is going to have to go through the legislative process to change that."

At least one faith leader seemed disappointed.

"We asked the governor to be a champion for our community around the issue of commonsense gun laws," the Rev. Darryl Gray said. "We didn't get a commitment from the governor today to be that champion."

But Gray said it was heartening to hear Parson recognize the violence isn't just an urban issue.