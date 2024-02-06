At the request of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, state Auditor Nicole Galloway will audit past administrative practices in the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) director's office -- a position previously held by Drew Juden.

Juden, a former director of the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety, departed the position in August. Juden, who told KFVS12 he was "fired" by Parson for political reasons, was appointed director by then-Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens resigned in June amid legal and ethical investigations of his administration.

Parson formally requested the audit Tuesday. A short time later, Galloway agreed to conduct the audit. "As with any review, we will determine the scope of the audit to appropriately address any concerns brought forward throughout the process," Galloway said in a news release.

She said anyone with information about "questionable use of taxpayer dollars" by DPS should contact the auditor's whistleblower hotline. Concerns can be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

On Aug. 27, Parson appointed then-Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Sandy Karsten as the new DPS director. Upon her appointment, Karsten requested the Office of Administration conduct an initial review of the director's office, according to a news release from the governor's office that preceded the release from the auditor's office.