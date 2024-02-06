All sections
NewsNovember 28, 2018
Gov. requests, state auditor agrees to audit past administrative practices of DPS director's office
At the request of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, state Auditor Nicole Galloway will audit past administrative practices in the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) director's office -- a position previously held by Drew Juden. Juden, a former director of the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety, departed the position in August. ...
Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Nicole Galloway
Nicole Galloway

At the request of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, state Auditor Nicole Galloway will audit past administrative practices in the Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) director's office -- a position previously held by Drew Juden.

Juden, a former director of the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety, departed the position in August. Juden, who told KFVS12 he was "fired" by Parson for political reasons, was appointed director by then-Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens resigned in June amid legal and ethical investigations of his administration.

Parson formally requested the audit Tuesday. A short time later, Galloway agreed to conduct the audit. "As with any review, we will determine the scope of the audit to appropriately address any concerns brought forward throughout the process," Galloway said in a news release.

She said anyone with information about "questionable use of taxpayer dollars" by DPS should contact the auditor's whistleblower hotline. Concerns can be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

On Aug. 27, Parson appointed then-Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Sandy Karsten as the new DPS director. Upon her appointment, Karsten requested the Office of Administration conduct an initial review of the director's office, according to a news release from the governor's office that preceded the release from the auditor's office.

"Our initial review raised concerns that warranted a more in-depth examination of past public safety administrative practices," Karsten said in the news release from the governor.

"The previous state audit of the director's office was completed nearly five years ago. A state audit is the appropriate next step to ensure the DPS director's office is fulfilling its obligations to the people of Missouri," she said.

Parson said, "Anytime a department director raises concerns about questionable use of taxpayer dollars, we take them very seriously -- that's why under these circumstances we have requested a state audit."

Parson praised the job Karsten has been doing as DPS director in terms of "keeping government accountable to the people of Missouri."

