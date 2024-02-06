Gov. Mike Parson touted workforce development during a visit Monday to the Buzzi Unicem USA Inc. cement plant in Cape Girardeau, telling reporters “not everyone needs a college degree to be successful.”

He also said his office will push for legislation next year to look at fairly taxing internet sales.

Parson pushed his pro-business message during a tour of the cement plant on South Sprigg Street and earlier at a Hawthorn Foundation gathering at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. The foundation is involved in various efforts to promote business and industry in the state.

“We wanted to be down here in Southeast Missouri and kind of give that sales pitch here,” Parson said during a news conference in the cement plant’s computerized control room.

“There is a lot of opportunity right now to bring new businesses to our state and to expand the businesses we have,” he said.

Gov. Mike Parson laughs while talking to Buzzi Unicem employees Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, inside the Cape Girardeau plant's control room. BEN MATTHEWS

It’s important, Parson said, to develop the workforce of tomorrow and educate students on what jobs are needed.

Transportation upgrades also are key to economic development, he said.

“If you don’t have the infrastructure here, you can’t get this product down the road, down the rail, down the river. That is problematic for the entire state,” Parson said.

The cement plant showcases the jobs needed for tomorrow’s workforce, he said, adding those jobs require skills.