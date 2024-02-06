Gov. Mike Parson touted workforce development during a visit Monday to the Buzzi Unicem USA Inc. cement plant in Cape Girardeau, telling reporters “not everyone needs a college degree to be successful.”
He also said his office will push for legislation next year to look at fairly taxing internet sales.
Parson pushed his pro-business message during a tour of the cement plant on South Sprigg Street and earlier at a Hawthorn Foundation gathering at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus. The foundation is involved in various efforts to promote business and industry in the state.
“We wanted to be down here in Southeast Missouri and kind of give that sales pitch here,” Parson said during a news conference in the cement plant’s computerized control room.
“There is a lot of opportunity right now to bring new businesses to our state and to expand the businesses we have,” he said.
It’s important, Parson said, to develop the workforce of tomorrow and educate students on what jobs are needed.
Transportation upgrades also are key to economic development, he said.
“If you don’t have the infrastructure here, you can’t get this product down the road, down the rail, down the river. That is problematic for the entire state,” Parson said.
The cement plant showcases the jobs needed for tomorrow’s workforce, he said, adding those jobs require skills.
“It is not like you can just walk in out of high school and operate this equipment or be in this control room,” he told reporters.
“We know there is a huge demand in the State of Missouri right now trying to get people qualified to get in the workforce,” Parson said.
As for the issue of internet sales, officials with the City of Cape Girardeau and other local governments have voiced repeated concerns about flat sales-tax revenue as more consumers purchase items online rather than at local stores.
The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled states can pass laws requiring out-of-state sellers to collect sales taxes.
State lawmakers in Missouri took no action this legislative session to implement a new tax policy.
Parson said those who sell products on the internet should not be allowed a competitive advantage over Missouri’s “brick and mortar” stores.
“I believe that, regardless of where they come from, they ought to be on the same playing field,” he said.
Parson said he plans to talk to lawmakers in an effort to come up with a comprehensive plan.
“I think you will see something get done,” he said.
