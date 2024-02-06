Gov. Mike Parson touted the need for workforce development, better roads and improved broadband services in rural Missouri during a visit Wednesday to the Southeast Missouri State University farm near Gordonville.
"We have to do something about infrastructure in Missouri," Parson told a crowd of about 60 farmers, representatives of business, area lawmakers and Republican Party faithful gathered at the university's David M. Barton Agriculture Research Center.
Parson said secondary roads are in poor shape in Missouri.
Afterward, Parson told reporters he favors a November ballot measure, which would increase the fuel tax by 10 cents over the next four years to 27 cents a gallon.
The governor said passage of the measure would provide funding for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The current state funding for patrol then would be reallocated to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Parson, along with his wife Teresa, heard from a number of farmers and others with ties to agriculture in Southeast Missouri, who echoed the governor's call for better broadband service and the need for improved roads.
The governor's visit to Cape Girardeau County was part of a two-day tour around the state, billed as a "listening tour."
Parson told reporters he will make a decision soon about filling the vacancy of lieutenant governor created when he became governor earlier this month after the resignation of then-governor Eric Greitens.
"It is important that the state have a lieutenant governor," he said.
Parson said his staff is looking into whether he can legally appoint someone to fill the vacancy, but added he "would be open" to lawmakers addressing the process through legislation.
There has been debate over whether the governor can fill the vacant position or if it must be filled in an election.
The Missouri Constitution does not clarify how to fill a vacancy in the position of lieutenant governor.
The state Senate approved a proposal in May that would allow a governor to appoint a lieutenant governor as long as the candidate received Senate approval, but the measure died in the state House.
Parson said he plans to "make that decision" soon on how to fill the vacancy.
Speaking to the friendly crowd, Parson said workforce development is vital to Missouri's future. "A lot of people don't go to college and that is OK," he said.
But he said Missouri needs to train people for jobs such as welding and plumbing, and the training needs to start in high school.
A number of surrounding states have done "an excellent job" of workforce development. Missouri needs to catch up, he said.
Parson suggested the state's universities, community colleges and vocational schools need to work together to provide training for occupations not requiring four-year degrees.
The governor, who farms near Bolivar, Missouri, stressed the importance of agriculture, noting it is the top industry in the state.
He promised to support agricultural efforts statewide. "It is going to be a good day for farmers," Parson said of his administration.
Missouri Farm Bureau president Blake Hurst said Parson's understanding of agriculture is "a breath of fresh air."
Hurst said having a farmer as governor means "we can talk the same language."
