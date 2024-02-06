Gov. Mike Parson touted the need for workforce development, better roads and improved broadband services in rural Missouri during a visit Wednesday to the Southeast Missouri State University farm near Gordonville.

"We have to do something about infrastructure in Missouri," Parson told a crowd of about 60 farmers, representatives of business, area lawmakers and Republican Party faithful gathered at the university's David M. Barton Agriculture Research Center.

Parson said secondary roads are in poor shape in Missouri.

Afterward, Parson told reporters he favors a November ballot measure, which would increase the fuel tax by 10 cents over the next four years to 27 cents a gallon.

The governor said passage of the measure would provide funding for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The current state funding for patrol then would be reallocated to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Parson, along with his wife Teresa, heard from a number of farmers and others with ties to agriculture in Southeast Missouri, who echoed the governor's call for better broadband service and the need for improved roads.

The governor's visit to Cape Girardeau County was part of a two-day tour around the state, billed as a "listening tour."

Parson told reporters he will make a decision soon about filling the vacancy of lieutenant governor created when he became governor earlier this month after the resignation of then-governor Eric Greitens.

"It is important that the state have a lieutenant governor," he said.

Parson said his staff is looking into whether he can legally appoint someone to fill the vacancy, but added he "would be open" to lawmakers addressing the process through legislation.

There has been debate over whether the governor can fill the vacant position or if it must be filled in an election.

The Missouri Constitution does not clarify how to fill a vacancy in the position of lieutenant governor.