NewsJuly 13, 2021

Gov. Parson to hold signing of gas-tax bill Tuesday in Cape Girardeau

Gov. Mike Parson will hold a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Parson will sign Senate Bill 262, which will increase the state's fuel tax to fund infrastructure projects. The measure will raise the tax in 2.5-cent-per-gallon increments each year, starting in October, through July 1, 2025...

Southeast Missourian

Gov. Mike Parson will hold a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Cape Girardeau.

Parson will sign Senate Bill 262, which will increase the state's fuel tax to fund infrastructure projects.

The measure will raise the tax in 2.5-cent-per-gallon increments each year, starting in October, through July 1, 2025.

The event, set to begin at 1 p.m., will be in the parking lot of Melaina's Magical Playland, located on North County Park Road at Cape County Park North. The site is near the ongoing Center Junction interchange project.

Missouri's current fuel tax is 17 cents per gallon, one of the lowest rates in the nation.

The newly enacted law allows individuals to apply for a refund of the tax if they can show receipts.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

