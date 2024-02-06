Gov. Parson to hold signing of gas-tax bill Tuesday in Cape Girardeau

The event, set to begin at 1 p.m., will be in the parking lot of Melaina's Magical Playland, located on North County Park Road at Cape County Park North. The site is near the ongoing Center Junction interchange project.

Missouri's current fuel tax is 17 cents per gallon, one of the lowest rates in the nation.

The newly enacted law allows individuals to apply for a refund of the tax if they can show receipts.