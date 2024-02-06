Gov. Parson talks agriculture, opportunity at Farm Bureau event

A sold-out crowd of about 400 people gathered to hear Gov. Mike Parson speak at the 106th annual Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau annual meeting and dinner, held at the Jackson Knights of Columbus Hall Thursday night.

"It isn't hard to be passionate about agriculture," Parson said, since he and his wife Teresa both grew up on dairy farms.

Beyond that, Parson said, "Agriculture is the heart and soul of who we are as Americans," adding he will continue to uphold the interests of people in agriculture.

Parson noted Missouri's contributions to agriculture. One in 10 Missouri jobs is in the agriculture industry, he said, which employs 400,000 people on more than 100,000 farms in the state.

Parson also recently invited agriculture leaders in the state to the Governor's mansion for a working dinner, which he said had not occurred in 30 years.

"It's good to bring everyone together," he said.

Parson said he recently met President Donald Trump, and spoke to him about Missouri's infrastructure, workforce development, even tariffs.

"I do think he wants what is best for our country," Parson said.