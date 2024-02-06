All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 1, 2023

Gov. Parson signs off on I-70 expansion and $52B state budget

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a close to $52 billion state budget, which includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70, but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending lawmakers wanted. Explaining $555 million in cuts to the spending plan legislators passed in May, the Republican governor said the budget was close to $1.7 billion more than what he recommended in January...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson on Friday, June 30, 2023, signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions of dollars in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending that lawmakers wanted. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
FILE - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address on Jan. 18, 2023, in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson on Friday, June 30, 2023, signed a close to $52 billion state budget that includes billions of dollars in funding to expand Interstate 70 across the state but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending that lawmakers wanted. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a close to $52 billion state budget, which includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70, but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending lawmakers wanted.

Explaining $555 million in cuts to the spending plan legislators passed in May, the Republican governor said the budget was close to $1.7 billion more than what he recommended in January.

"Missouri's economy is strong," Parson said in a statement. "Our revenues are up, businesses are growing and investing, and we maintain a historic revenue surplus, but we must not spend just for the sake of spending."

As part of a $2.8 billion plan, I-70 will be expanded to three lanes across Missouri -- from suburban St. Louis to suburban Kansas City.

"This budget addresses the big issues that concern Missourians," Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Lincoln Hough said in a statement. "They are talking about the roads they drive on, the jobs they have and the jobs they want, caring for the aging generations and providing education and a future for the children of Missouri."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lawmakers also packed in funding for pre-K education and childcare, which influential business groups have said will allow parents and guardians to work, hopefully easing Missouri's workforce shortage.

Legislators set aside $78 million for child care subsidies and another $56 million to expand access to pre-K, which Parson also had requested. Public K-12 schools will get $3.6 billion in primary funding, as well as the minimum amount required to provide busing to all students.

Public colleges and universities will get a 7% funding hike. But Parson cut $16 million lawmakers set aside to reward colleges for good performance.

The governor approved a grant program to ensure K-12 teachers make at least $38,000 a year. Previously, the state asked local schools to chip in 30% of the cost to raise teacher pay to that minimum. Beginning in July, the state will foot the bill to hike pay to that level.

Other major programs in the upcoming budget include $172 million to raise pay for workers who care for people with developmental disabilities, as well as nearly $33 million to hire 134 more staffers in the overworked state Children's Division. State Highway Patrol officers are set to get an 11% raise as part of a strategy to attract more recruits; lawmakers originally planned for a 20% raise, but Parson pared that down.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy