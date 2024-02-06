Gov. Parson signs off on I-70 expansion and $52B state budget

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday signed a close to $52 billion state budget, which includes billions in funding to expand Interstate 70, but also cuts roughly $555 million in spending lawmakers wanted.

Explaining $555 million in cuts to the spending plan legislators passed in May, the Republican governor said the budget was close to $1.7 billion more than what he recommended in January.

"Missouri's economy is strong," Parson said in a statement. "Our revenues are up, businesses are growing and investing, and we maintain a historic revenue surplus, but we must not spend just for the sake of spending."

As part of a $2.8 billion plan, I-70 will be expanded to three lanes across Missouri -- from suburban St. Louis to suburban Kansas City.

"This budget addresses the big issues that concern Missourians," Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. Lincoln Hough said in a statement. "They are talking about the roads they drive on, the jobs they have and the jobs they want, caring for the aging generations and providing education and a future for the children of Missouri."