Gov. Parson signs bill to raise marriage age in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Friday raising the marriage age in Missouri from 15 to 16 and requiring parental permission for older teenagers to marry.

The bill was among several signed or vetoed by the Republican governor as he wrapped up his decision making on legislation just ahead of a constitutional deadline to do so. One of the vetoed bills included a legislative goof up in an attempt to replace a former politician's statue in the U.S. Capitol with one of former Missouri-born President Harry Truman.

The new marriage law, which will take effect Aug. 28, requires 16- and 17-year-olds to receive parental permission to be married and bars someone 21 or older from marrying anyone 17 or younger.

"This is a huge victory in our effort to protect young people and end the state's reputation as the easiest place in the country for a 15-year-old to be married," Republican Rep. Jean Evans said in a written statement. Evans had pushed for the measure in the House.

Although the bill passed the Legislature overwhelmingly, some lawmakers had said raising the marriage age infringes on parents' rights.

That law also provides a way for people convicted of some sex crimes to be removed from the sex offender registry and repeals the statute of limitations for prosecuting sex crimes against children.

"The welfare of our children must always be a top priority," Parson said in a statement.

Parson signed six bills Friday, for a total of 63 since he took office last month.