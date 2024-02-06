All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 9, 2021

Gov. Parson replaces administrative judge who heard abortion case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has replaced the administrative law judge who ruled against the state health department in a significant abortion case. In 2020, Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi turned aside Missouri's effort to close the state's last abortion provider, a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Dandamudi also ruled against the state in a medical marijuana case...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has replaced the administrative law judge who ruled against the state health department in a significant abortion case.

In 2020, Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi turned aside Missouri's effort to close the state's last abortion provider, a Planned Parenthood clinic in St. Louis. Dandamudi also ruled against the state in a medical marijuana case.

The Kansas City Star reports Parson this month appointed Spencer Bartlett to replace Dandamudi. Bartlett has been general counsel for the Missouri Department of Revenue. Because the appointment was made while the Legislature is not in session, Bartlett can begin without Senate confirmation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The St. Louis abortion clinic sued when the state denied its license in 2019. Dandamudi ruled the denial was improper.

In February, he ruled against the state health department again over its denial of medical marijuana licenses to two applicants, forcing the state to issue permits. The administration has appealed that ruling to Cole County Circuit Court.

Dandamudi was appointed to the Administrative Hearing Commission by Gov. Jay Nixon in 2010. His term expired in 2016, but many members of state boards and commissions continue serving in expired terms until replacements are appointed.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy