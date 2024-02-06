Gov. Parson pushes ban on kids' gender-affirming care

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican governor Thursday said he's ready to force lawmakers to keep working if they do not send him bills putting limits on transgender kids' health care and participation in sports by the session's upcoming end.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson confirmed he plans to call a special legislative session if lawmakers fail to pass bills on transgender issues by the May 12 end of their regular session.

Parson's last-minute push comes amid widespread support for those bills in both the GOP-led House and Senate but disagreement over the best approach.

House and Senate leaders Thursday assured reporters that the policies will get passed. But a legislative game of chicken over whether the House or Senate version becomes law has delayed a final vote.

"The House is going to pass our bill," Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said. "We've done our work, and everything else is hypothetical."

House Speaker Dean Plocher said his chamber's version is "far more conservative." He bristled at the expectation that the House follow the lead of the Senate, where power is less consolidated and controversial bills rarely pass without compromise.

"The Senate is welcome to take up our bills over there as well," Plocher said.

In the Senate, where the Democratic minority holds more negotiating power, lawmakers agreed to allow kids whose gender-affirming treatment is already underway to continue receiving that health care. The Senate ban would expire in 2027.