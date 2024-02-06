Gov. Parson OKs new US House map

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson signed new U.S. House districts into law Wednesday that are expected to shore up Republican strength in the state's most competitive congressional district ahead of this year's elections.

The new voting districts took effect immediately, meaning they will be in place for the Aug. 2 primary. But local election authorities will have to scramble to make the behind-the-scenes changes necessary for absentee ballots to be available by next month.

Parson's signature on the redistricting legislation capped a rocky process that revealed deep schisms between Republican leaders in the state House and Senate and some conservative GOP lawmakers, who had pushed to more aggressively gerrymander districts to the GOP's favor. The map that ultimately passed is expected to continue Republicans' decade-long 6-2 advantage over Democrats in the state's congressional delegation.

"I think a 6-2 map is fair to the people of Missouri," said Parson, a Republican. "I think a majority of legislators feel that way, and that's the way democracy works."

Parson had generally stayed out of the redistricting fray, unlike Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and some other chief executives who took a more active role in the once-a-decade process.

Missouri is one of the final few states to enact a congressional redistricting plan based on the 2020 census. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has not signed a redistricting plan, and court challenges have upended maps originally adopted in Florida and New York.

Redistricting could have significant political implications as Republicans attempt to wrest control of the U.S. House from Democrats in the midterm elections. In many states, parties in charge have tried to draw districts maximizing their voting strength while limiting their opponents' opportunities for victories.