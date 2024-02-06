In the wake of a shortened state legislative session due to the coronavirus, Missouri lawmakers are now preparing to reconvene Monday for a special session focused on one issue — violent crime.

One of six gubernatorial visits with law enforcement across the state this week, Gov. Mike Parson was originally scheduled to make an appearance at the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The venue was then changed to Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 3 on Wednesday evening, and again relocated two hours before his arrival to the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.

A state witness protection program was one of the main issues Parson mentioned would be discussed during the special session.

“We’ve never been able to implement [a witness protection program] on the state level, and especially the local level, simply because the cost that it takes to run one of those programs,” Parson said. “We’re willing to put money behind this to be able to put that witness protection program in the State of Missouri.”

Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, also spoke during the visit and echoed the governor’s statements about a state witness protection program.

Missouri Department of Public Safety director Sandy Karsten, far right, speaks during a news conference Thursday in Courtroom 102 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS

“We know we need the community’s assistance in solving crimes and addressing the issues that plague many of our communities across the state,” Karsten said. “This witness protection piece will provide the resources for law enforcement to assist those who may be hesitant to identify as a witness for fear of reprisal or for fear for their family.”

Similarly, another special session item Parson mentioned would allow for witness statements to be used as evidence in a courtroom if the witness became too intimidated to appear in person.