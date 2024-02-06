In the wake of a shortened state legislative session due to the coronavirus, Missouri lawmakers are now preparing to reconvene Monday for a special session focused on one issue — violent crime.
One of six gubernatorial visits with law enforcement across the state this week, Gov. Mike Parson was originally scheduled to make an appearance at the Cape Girardeau Police Department. The venue was then changed to Cape Girardeau Fire Station No. 3 on Wednesday evening, and again relocated two hours before his arrival to the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson.
A state witness protection program was one of the main issues Parson mentioned would be discussed during the special session.
“We’ve never been able to implement [a witness protection program] on the state level, and especially the local level, simply because the cost that it takes to run one of those programs,” Parson said. “We’re willing to put money behind this to be able to put that witness protection program in the State of Missouri.”
Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, also spoke during the visit and echoed the governor’s statements about a state witness protection program.
“We know we need the community’s assistance in solving crimes and addressing the issues that plague many of our communities across the state,” Karsten said. “This witness protection piece will provide the resources for law enforcement to assist those who may be hesitant to identify as a witness for fear of reprisal or for fear for their family.”
Similarly, another special session item Parson mentioned would allow for witness statements to be used as evidence in a courtroom if the witness became too intimidated to appear in person.
The proposed bill regarding witness statements, House Bill No. 1964, is sponsored by State Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater, with bi-partisan support and no opposition. In its current form, the bill would revise the language of Section 575.270 RSMo so tampering with a victim or witness in a case involving a Class A felony charge or unclassified felony charge to be punishable as a Class C felony offense.
Outside of the courthouse, Hovis spoke with a group of nearly 50 demonstrators demanding justice for Madison Robinson — a 15-year-old girl who was murdered on her front porch Aug. 24 in Cape Girardeau. A suspect in the case was arrested and charged, but charges were dropped by prosecutors in November after witnesses declined to testify in the case.
The group of demonstrators also chanted the name of Anthony Miller, a 21-year-old who was murdered Monday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau. Photos of three suspects in the case were released Tuesday and the homicide remains under investigation.
Although he noted the Kansas City and St. Louis regions account for 62% of the state’s homicides, Parson expressed the belief a spike in violent crime can be seen everywhere in the state and said he would be open to “anything we can do” on the federal and state levels to fight violent crime.
“We need all the help we can get in this state; whether it’s the federal level, whether it’s the state level or the local level to fight violent crime,” Parson said. “And we need to make sure these men and women out there risking their lives every day — we’re showing appreciation for that.”
Other main provisions Parson mentioned as slated for the special session on violent crime include:
