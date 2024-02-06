Gov. Parson issues emergency order in response to drought

Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday declared a drought alert as state agencies respond to an expanding drought he said could lead to financial ruin for farm families.

Parson, who is a farmer, said at a news conference that 53 counties, largely in southern Missouri, are experiencing drought conditions, which are moving into central regions.

The conditions are not expected to improve anytime soon, he said, making it necessary to begin providing resources now.

"We've learned from past experience, the more proactive we are, the better we can help our farmers and citizens lessen the impact of even the most severe droughts," he said.

Missouri's drought comes as much of the western United States is suffering under an extensive drought hitting California and the Southwest particularly hard. In recent months, dry conditions have advanced into larger portions of the Midwest.

A drought monitor map produced by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Thursday showed every state in the U.S. had at least a small area considered to be in a drought this week.