Gov. Parson holds ceremonial bill signing in Cape Girardeau

Gov. Mike Parson performed a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau for a supplementary budget that grants wage increases to state employees.

The governor described the raises as "nothing but well deserved."

Parson signed dozens of replica bills of HB 14 — which he formally signed into law Feb. 22 — while flanked by a drove of the very employees who will benefit from the 8.7% wage increase. Under the $151 million allocation, congregate care staff — such as hourly employees at the Veterans Home — will also see a $2 per hour shift differential.

The increases will be reflected on Friday, March 31, paychecks.

State officials are hoping the law will also help with recruitment and retention in the state employment ranks. Currently, Missouri has 7,000 openings and a near 30% turnover rate at the state level.