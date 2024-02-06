Gov. Parson extends COVID antibody sites

Gov. Mike Parson has ordered six state-contracted monoclonal antibody infusion centers, including those in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, to remain open an additional 30 days to help some COVID sufferers avoid hospitalization.
The infusions, funded by money Missouri received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will continue to be free to those who come to a center who have a physician referral.
"(The treatment) seems to help keep some people out of the hospital and some who've had it tell us it's really made a difference and they recovered better," said Diana Knutson, a registered nurse with the Scott County Health Department, who noted the infusion site at Miner Nursing Center at 410 Route H has been open since late August on a 12-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week basis.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) hired a private health contractor, SLSCO of Galveston, Texas, to provide the infusion, known by the acronym "mAb."
Sites were opened between August 25 and 31 in Butler, Jackson, Jefferson, Pettis and Scott counties as well as in the City of St. Louis.
The mAb infusion has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use to help those at "high risk for serious COVID-19 symptoms to recover faster and reduce the likelihood of staying in the hospital," according to a news release Monday from Parson's office.
Knutson said the Miner location has given the infusion, in addition to Scott County residents, to people from Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Clark, Dunklin, Iron, Mississippi, Ripley, St. Charles and Stoddard counties, too.
"We've been real pleased with the high utilization rate (so far)," said Robbie Myers, director of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, referring to the mAb infusion site at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center-Westwood campus.
"We're seeing 17 or 18 people a day and (the contractor) can accommodate as many as 20 daily," said Myers, who added PBRMC-Westwood is seeing patients from "all over" Southeast Missouri.
"We're also treating some from Arkansas counties who normally come to Poplar Bluff for their medical care."
Myers said "the vast majority" of patients getting infusions are positive with COVID but said a few have received them who've had close contact with someone with the virus.
"We're still encouraging folks not yet inoculated to do their research on the COVID-19 vaccines and on monoclonal antibodies and then do what makes the most sense for them," he said, adding those who receive the mAb infusion — if not previously inoculated — need to wait three months before getting the vaccine.
"(People) do need to get the infusion within the first 10 days of the onset of symptoms," Knutson said.
A COVID sufferer who has received a referral from a physician, usually the patient's primary care doctor, should allow up to 90 minutes to receive the treatment, she noted.
Knutson and Myers said the extension means the sites in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff will remain open until late October, but neither could specify a final day treatment will be available.
As of Monday, the governor's office reported 1,732 patients have been treated with monoclonal antibody infusions through the state-contracted sites.
Several health care systems statewide, including Saint Francis Medical Center and SoutheastHEALTH, are also providing mAb care to their patients as needed.
"The drugs (used) are lab-made versions of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight off infections. Antibody treatments are among the few therapies that can lessen the effects of COVID-19, and they are seen as an option for those with mild-to-moderate cases who aren't yet in hospitals," according to Parson's office.
