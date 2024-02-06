Gov. Parson extends COVID antibody sites

Gov. Mike Parson has ordered six state-contracted monoclonal antibody infusion centers, including those in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff, to remain open an additional 30 days to help some COVID sufferers avoid hospitalization.

The infusions, funded by money Missouri received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will continue to be free to those who come to a center who have a physician referral.

"(The treatment) seems to help keep some people out of the hospital and some who've had it tell us it's really made a difference and they recovered better," said Diana Knutson, a registered nurse with the Scott County Health Department, who noted the infusion site at Miner Nursing Center at 410 Route H has been open since late August on a 12-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week basis.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) hired a private health contractor, SLSCO of Galveston, Texas, to provide the infusion, known by the acronym "mAb."

Sites were opened between August 25 and 31 in Butler, Jackson, Jefferson, Pettis and Scott counties as well as in the City of St. Louis.

The mAb infusion has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use to help those at "high risk for serious COVID-19 symptoms to recover faster and reduce the likelihood of staying in the hospital," according to a news release Monday from Parson's office.

Knutson said the Miner location has given the infusion, in addition to Scott County residents, to people from Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Clark, Dunklin, Iron, Mississippi, Ripley, St. Charles and Stoddard counties, too.

Poplar Bluff

"We've been real pleased with the high utilization rate (so far)," said Robbie Myers, director of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, referring to the mAb infusion site at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center-Westwood campus.

"We're seeing 17 or 18 people a day and (the contractor) can accommodate as many as 20 daily," said Myers, who added PBRMC-Westwood is seeing patients from "all over" Southeast Missouri.