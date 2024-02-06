Gov. Parson expands drug take-back programs

His office said in a news release Parson signed eight bills in total.

One sharply restricts when the Department of Corrections can restrain pregnant prisoners. Another gives public universities the ability to increase tuition 5 percent on top of any inflation-related increases if their funding had been cut the year before.

Those new laws are on top of 15 Parson signed Thursday, including one allowing chiropractors to receive Medicaid reimbursements.