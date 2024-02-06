All sections
NewsJuly 7, 2018

Gov. Parson expands drug take-back programs

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson has expanded drug take-back programs in Missouri.

The measure was signed into law Friday during a tour of Springfield. It will make it easier to discard unfinished prescriptions year-round by dropping them off at authorized sites such as pharmacies. Before, pharmacies were barred from taking prescriptions they did not dispense.

His office said in a news release Parson signed eight bills in total.

One sharply restricts when the Department of Corrections can restrain pregnant prisoners. Another gives public universities the ability to increase tuition 5 percent on top of any inflation-related increases if their funding had been cut the year before.

Those new laws are on top of 15 Parson signed Thursday, including one allowing chiropractors to receive Medicaid reimbursements.

Story Tags
State News
