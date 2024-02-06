Gov. Parson doesn't recommend funds for Holocaust Commission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson's budget recommendations do not include any funding for a state commission dedicated to teaching about the Holocaust.

The Holocaust Education and Awareness Commission is seeking $32,000 for fiscal year 2023, with the funds to be used for workshops, an updated website and an annual remembrance event, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Parson's budget recommendations do not include any funding for the commission, whose funding goes through the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The education department handles funding requests for several commissions and the Holocaust commission is the only one Parson recommended receive no money.