Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Judge Kelly Broniec will join the Missouri Supreme Court, creating a female-majority court for the first time in the state's history.
Broniec was appointed to replace Justice George W. Draper III, who retired in August.
The process to replace an outgoing judge starts when a nonpartisan commission collects and reviews applications. The commission presented three nominations to the governor, per the Missouri statutory process.
Among the three nominations from which Parson was allowed to choose was Cape Girardeau Judge Michael Gardner. Gardner is also a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.
Parson said choosing from the three nominees was one of the most difficult choices he's had to make as governor.
"Each candidate has a public servant's heart and each would make a fine Supreme Court judge," Parson said.
After the appointed justice serves at least one year, the new justice will appear on the ballot for a retention vote.
Parson announced the decision in Jefferson City, Missouri, during a noon news conference that was posted live on social media.
"Thank you for this tremendous opportunity to serve on this court for this state I love," Broniec said. "While it is a dream come true, it also brings great responsibility. ... I will do my best to bring common sense, practicality and respect of the rule of law to the court."
Parson said Broniec's appointment had nothing to do with gender but was based on her background.
Parson appointed Broniec to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in 2020; she was elected chief judge of the appeals court in June of this year. Broniec graduated from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, then obtained her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She was elected as the prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County and was reelected three times.
