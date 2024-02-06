Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that Judge Kelly Broniec will join the Missouri Supreme Court, creating a female-majority court for the first time in the state's history.

Broniec was appointed to replace Justice George W. Draper III, who retired in August.

The process to replace an outgoing judge starts when a nonpartisan commission collects and reviews applications. The commission presented three nominations to the governor, per the Missouri statutory process.

Among the three nominations from which Parson was allowed to choose was Cape Girardeau Judge Michael Gardner. Gardner is also a judge on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Parson said choosing from the three nominees was one of the most difficult choices he's had to make as governor.