Gov. Parson calls for income tax cut

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Friday vetoed a one-time, limited tax refund and instead called on state lawmakers to pass a widespread income tax cut.

Parson proposed a special legislative session focused on cutting Missouri's individual income tax rate, which is 5.4% for most taxpayers, to around 4.7%.

Missouri has surplus revenue, in part because of repeated federal stimulus funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parson wants to use some of that extra funding for tax breaks, although he didn't provide details on what the cost might be.

"Now is the time to give back to hardworking Missourians," Parson said.

He pitched increasing the standard deduction allowance and paring down the number of tax brackets. The governor also recommended cutting income taxes entirely for individuals who make $16,000 or less in a year or for couples filing jointly who make less than $32,000.

Parson has not decided when to call lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session to work on tax changes, but said he wants tax cuts to kick in by Jan. 1.

He has support from at least one key legislative leader.