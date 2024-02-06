Gov. Parson calls for $860M to widen I-70

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70 in his annual State of the State address Wednesday.

The massive investment in I-70 is part of a nearly $52 billion budget proposal unveiled by the Republican. The rough plan for I-70 includes widening the highway in suburban Kansas City, the Columbia area and suburban St. Louis near Wentzville, where the road is notorious for congestion.

The hope is also to get rid of a tangle of traffic lights at the intersection of I-70 and U.S. 63 in Columbia, Missouri Transportation Department director Patrick McKenna told reporters before Parson's address. He said the traffic lights could be replaced with ramps to make switching highways smoother.

"Not only are we concerned for the motorists' safety, these inefficiencies are costly to our state's economy, and we must invest to improve I-70," Parson said. "For those who say we can't afford it, I say we cannot afford not to."

Proposals have existed for years to widen I-70 from two to three lanes in each direction across the entire state, but Missouri has never had the money to do it.

Parson's plan would tap into the state's historic budget surplus to accomplish a portion of that. It would widen more than 50 total miles of roadway in suburban St. Louis, suburban Kansas City and Columbia, while also improving a bottleneck interchange at I-70 and U.S. 63. That would still leave around 140 miles of rural I-70 with two lanes in each direction.

By focusing on the most congested areas, the proposal would create "a much more reliable I-70 for the next couple of decades," McKenna said.

But it could take a few years for construction to begin, because the state first may need to obtain additional land, relocate utilities and design the road, McKenna said.

In his speech, Parson branded child care as a workforce development issue and pushed for increased access through tax credits, subsidies and money for pre-kindergarten programs.

"We know child care remains a struggle for many parents and businesses," Parson said. "Child care providers often have to limit their hours due to staffing shortages or increase their prices. This poses a real challenge to parents as they weigh the decision to work or stay home."

Roughly $56 million in Parson's budget would go toward providing free pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds eligible for free- and reduced-price lunch -- about 17,000 children. An additional $78 million would subsidize private child care.

State budget director Dan Haug said Parson's budget includes a total of $800 million for various child care programs.