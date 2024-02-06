Gov. Parson announces trade trip to UK, Ireland

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady are planning a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland this week, the couple announced Tuesday.

The two will be overseas for a week beginning Friday. The Republican said the goal is to promote Missouri products and pitch the state as a good place to do business.

Main Missouri exports to the U.K. include non-electrical machinery and chemicals. Ireland also buys chemicals and fabricated metal products from the state, according to the Governor's Office.