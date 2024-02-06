All sections
NewsMarch 9, 2022

Gov. Parson announces trade trip to UK, Ireland

Associated Press

Associated Press
Gov. Mike Parson waves after he finished presenting his State of State address Jan. 19 at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP
Gov. Mike Parson waves after he finished presenting his State of State address Jan. 19 at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady are planning a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland this week, the couple announced Tuesday.

The two will be overseas for a week beginning Friday. The Republican said the goal is to promote Missouri products and pitch the state as a good place to do business.

Main Missouri exports to the U.K. include non-electrical machinery and chemicals. Ireland also buys chemicals and fabricated metal products from the state, according to the Governor's Office.

This is Parson's third trade mission since taking office in 2018 and his first since the coronavirus pandemic hit. He canceled several other international trips because of COVID-19.

Parson last visited Australia in 2019. Before that he traveled to France, Germany and Switzerland.

The not-for-profit Hawthorn Foundation funded all the governor's trips.

