All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 19, 2021

Gov. Parson announces timeline for phases 2, 3

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the next segment of the state's vaccination plan, Phase 2, will begin March 29. Phase 3, he said, will begin April 9. Phase 2 involves people in several employment and demographic categories -- chemical sector,...

Southeast Missourian
Kevin Wood, a pharmacist at Broadway Pharmacy, empties vaccine viles into syringes during a Broadway Pharmacy vaccination clinic March 4 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Kevin Wood, a pharmacist at Broadway Pharmacy, empties vaccine viles into syringes during a Broadway Pharmacy vaccination clinic March 4 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday the next segment of the state's vaccination plan, Phase 2, will begin March 29. Phase 3, he said, will begin April 9.

Phase 2 involves people in several employment and demographic categories -- chemical sector, commercial facilities sector, critical manufacturing sector, defense industrial base sector, financial services sector, food and agriculture sector, government, higher education, those who have been disproportionately affected and the homeless.

Phase 3 expands vaccine eligibility to all Missourians.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan," Parson said at a news briefing. "Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine."

According to the release, federal officials have told state leaders the state's allotment of vaccine doses will "significantly" increase by the first week of April, thereby allowing for the increased eligibility.

"Missouri's position is continuously improving on the COVID-19 front," the governor said. "With over 1.2 million Missourians having initiated vaccination, large increases in vaccine supply, and the activation of Phases 2 and 3, we are confident that we are winning the battle against COVID-19."

For more information on the state's vaccine plan, visit www.covidvaccine.mo.gov.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy