Gov. Parson announces timeline for phases 2, 3

"With the progress we are currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule with our vaccine plan," Parson said at a news briefing. "Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine."

According to the release, federal officials have told state leaders the state's allotment of vaccine doses will "significantly" increase by the first week of April, thereby allowing for the increased eligibility.

"Missouri's position is continuously improving on the COVID-19 front," the governor said. "With over 1.2 million Missourians having initiated vaccination, large increases in vaccine supply, and the activation of Phases 2 and 3, we are confident that we are winning the battle against COVID-19."

For more information on the state's vaccine plan, visit www.covidvaccine.mo.gov.