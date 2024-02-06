Gov. Parson announces teacher vaccinations can begin March 15

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri teachers and child care providers will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in mid-March, Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday.

Parson said during his weekly media briefing the state plans to open up vaccinations to those in Phase 1B, Tier 3, effective March 15. That group involves an estimated 550,000 additional residents. The new date is about a month earlier than state leaders originally projected.

In addition to teachers and child care workers, those newly eligible will include school staff, water and waste employees, energy workers, critical manufacturing workers, and food and agricultural workers.

"While supply is still limited, we are expecting slow and steady increases, and activating Tier 3 on March 15 will allow us to continue making progress as supply expands," the Republican governor said.

Teachers have been urging the state to move them up on the vaccination priority list, as many other states have done. Seven of the eight states adjacent to Missouri already are vaccinating teachers.

Most Missouri schools are open for in-person learning even though teachers are not yet being vaccinated. Information from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education shows 463 of Missouri's 557 school districts are operating onsite, though 252 of those offer online options. Sixty-nine districts are using hybrid models and 25 are online only.

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said teachers should have been a priority "from the beginning." Rizzo, a Democrat from Independence, also cited a need to direct more vaccine to densely populated areas such as St. Louis and Kansas City.