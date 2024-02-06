Gov. Parson announces major Cabinet reshuffle

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced five new department heads in a major leadership reshuffle for his administration.

Part of the switch-up is because Sarah Steelman stepped down as the commissioner of the Office of Administration, effective Tuesday.

Parson's office hasn't explained why she left, and Steelman didn't immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Tuesday. She told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Parson's chief of staff asked her to resign, telling her she didn't do anything wrong.

Parson named Department of Revenue director Ken Zellers to replace her as the acting administration commissioner. That department's top attorney, Joseph Plaggenberg, will take over as acting director.