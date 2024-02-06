JEFFERSON CITY, MO — As research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines continue to show promising safety and effectiveness findings, Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents.

www.MOStopsCOVID.com provides Missourians with information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). The website will also offer additional functionality as vaccines become available.

The new website includes answers to common questions Missouri residents may have, such as when they will be able to receive the vaccine and how well it works, the release stated. It also clarifies misinformation people may have heard about the vaccines.