JEFFERSON CITY, MO — As research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines continue to show promising safety and effectiveness findings, Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents.
www.MOStopsCOVID.com provides Missourians with information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). The website will also offer additional functionality as vaccines become available.
The new website includes answers to common questions Missouri residents may have, such as when they will be able to receive the vaccine and how well it works, the release stated. It also clarifies misinformation people may have heard about the vaccines.
The DHSS and partners across the state continue to make preparations in advance of a vaccine arrival, which is anticipated to occur before the end of 2020.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has identified the purposes of a COVID-19 vaccine as: decrease death and serious disease, preserve functioning of society, reduce extra burden COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities and increase the chance for everyone to enjoy health and well-being, according to the release.
A vaccine will initially become available in a limited quantity once it is proven safe and effective, approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, and when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has provided its recommendations on the use of the vaccines.
