All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 25, 2020

Gov. Parson announces launch of new coronavirus vaccine website for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — As research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines continue to show promising safety and effectiveness findings, Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents. www.MOStopsCOVID.com provides Missourians with information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). ...

Southeast Missourian

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — As research and development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines continue to show promising safety and effectiveness findings, Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the launch of a new vaccine website for Missouri residents.

www.MOStopsCOVID.com provides Missourians with information regarding the safety of the vaccines, research and production processes, and when they may be eligible for vaccination, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS). The website will also offer additional functionality as vaccines become available.

The new website includes answers to common questions Missouri residents may have, such as when they will be able to receive the vaccine and how well it works, the release stated. It also clarifies misinformation people may have heard about the vaccines.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The DHSS and partners across the state continue to make preparations in advance of a vaccine arrival, which is anticipated to occur before the end of 2020.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has identified the purposes of a COVID-19 vaccine as: decrease death and serious disease, preserve functioning of society, reduce extra burden COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities and increase the chance for everyone to enjoy health and well-being, according to the release.

A vaccine will initially become available in a limited quantity once it is proven safe and effective, approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA, and when the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has provided its recommendations on the use of the vaccines.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy