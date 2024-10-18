Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday, April 10, the Missouri Department of Public Safety approved $5 million worth of equipment grants going to law enforcement, fire services and emergency medical services.

Two of the 70 grants are going to Scott City and Oran. The Scott City Fire Department is being granted $26,512.27 and the Oran Fire Protection District is being granted $8,855.83.

According to the governor’s release, the equipment “includes patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, body cameras, firefighter turnout gear, extrication equipment, ambulances, cardiac monitors, pediatric resuscitation devices, and emergency communications radios.”