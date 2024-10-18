All sections
NewsApril 11, 2024

Gov. Parson announces equipment grants benefiting public safety services

Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday, April 10, the Missouri Department of Public Safety approved $5 million worth of equipment grants going to law enforcement, fire services and emergency medical services. Two of the 70 grants are going to Scott City and Oran. The Scott City Fire Department is being granted $26,512.27 and the Oran Fire Protection District is being granted $8,855.83. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday, April 10, the Missouri Department of Public Safety approved $5 million worth of equipment grants going to law enforcement, fire services and emergency medical services.

Two of the 70 grants are going to Scott City and Oran. The Scott City Fire Department is being granted $26,512.27 and the Oran Fire Protection District is being granted $8,855.83.

According to the governor’s release, the equipment “includes patrol vehicles, mobile data terminals, body cameras, firefighter turnout gear, extrication equipment, ambulances, cardiac monitors, pediatric resuscitation devices, and emergency communications radios.”

The release also stated that the public safety grants are funded with money from Missouri’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Missouri Department of Public Safety director Sandy Karsten stated in the release that the funding gives public safety employees access to more up-to-date equipment.

“The $5 million in funding we’re providing means more Missourians facing life-threatening emergencies will be met by responders using up-to-date equipment, trained with modern devices, and using interoperable radios that make for better communications,” Karsten stated.

The grants include more than $1,380,000 going to fire safety equipment, more than $2,880,000 to emergency medical services equipment and more than $735,000 going to equipment for law enforcement.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

