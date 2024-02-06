Gov. Parson allows death penalty case to continue against Missouri man

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A death penalty case will continue against a Missouri man who is citing new DNA evidence in his innocence claim for the stabbing death of a former newspaper reporter, the governor announced Thursday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson dissolved a panel of five former judges who had been tasked with reviewing Marcellus Williams' case and ended a stay on his execution. No execution date has been set.

Williams was convicted of killing former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Lisha Gayle during a 1998 burglary at her home in University City. Gayle, 42, was a reporter at the Post-Dispatch from 1981 to 1992 before leaving to do social work.

"This Board was established nearly six years ago, and it is time to move forward," Parson said in a statement. "We could stall and delay for another six years, deferring justice, leaving a victim's family in limbo, and solving nothing. This administration won't do that."

Parson said "Everyone will receive certainty" once the case is settled in court.

Williams' lawyer did not immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Thursday.