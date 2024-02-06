ST. LOUIS (AP) — Protesters blocked a downtown St. Louis interstate, set a fire in the road and broke into trucks during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck during an arrest. One St. Louis protester died early Saturday.

On Saturday evening, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson activated the state's National Guard to help local authorities respond.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd," Parson said via news release. "We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people.”

The release noted that while there have been many peaceful protests some have "created conditions of distress and hazards to the safety, welfare, and property of residents and visitors in our communities that are beyond the capacities of local authorities."

“Violence and destruction are not the answers,” the governor said. “I support those who are calling for justice and peace. However, a small element has seized on these peaceful demonstrations to commit violent acts that endanger the lives of citizens and bring destruction to our communities. This violence not only threatens public safety and destroys economic opportunity; it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation.”

Protesters blocked Interstate 44 for nearly three hours after taking to the streets Friday night, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The protester who died had climbed between two trailers of a FedEx truck and was killed when it drove away. Police said they were investigating.

The crowd dispersed after a few gunshots were fired. Police did not report any arrests.