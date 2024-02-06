Gov. Mike Parson urged area civic and local government leaders Tuesday to push for passage of Proposition D, the fuel-tax-increase measure on the November ballot.

He told the audience at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau improving the stateï¿½s roads and bridges and workforce development are vital to moving Missouri forward. He said they are the two major focuses of his administration.

Schools, government and the private sector must work together to train the workforce needed for business and industry, Parson said.

ï¿½You have to be part of the solution,ï¿½ he told the crowd.

Much of his speech focused on Prop D. The fuel-tax-increase measure on Missouriï¿½s November ballot would funnel millions of dollars annually to cities and counties statewide to fund road and bridge projects. It also would provide a dedicated funding source for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. That would free up existing gas tax money, which now goes to the patrol, to be used for more state road and bridge construction work.

If passed by voters, Proposition D would increase the fuel tax by 2.5 cents a gallon each year for the next four years. At the end of that time, the per-gallon tax would have risen from 17 cents to 27 cents.

Missouriï¿½s gas tax was last raised in 1996.

Parson said it is time to raise the tax. As a result of inflation, the existing 17-cents a gallon tax now has the buying power of only 7 cents a gallon, he told business and community leaders.

At the same time, the state over the past 22 years has built 6,200 more miles of roads and bridges, according to Prop D supporters.

Missouri has the seventh largest highway system in the nation, but its fuel tax is the second lowest in the nation behind only Alaska, Parson said.

ï¿½One of the main functions of government is to take care of infrastructure,ï¿½ said the governor, who is on a 13-city, four-day tour of Missouri to promote the tax measure.