All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 17, 2018

Gov. Mike Parson calls on community leaders to push Prop D for future of Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson urged area civic and local government leaders Tuesday to push for passage of Proposition D, the fuel-tax-increase measure on the November ballot. He told the audience at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau improving the stateï¿½s roads and bridges and workforce development are vital to moving Missouri forward. He said they are the two major focuses of his administration...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Gov. Mike Parson speaks July 19 at the annual meeting of the Missouri Farm Bureau in Jackson.
Gov. Mike Parson speaks July 19 at the annual meeting of the Missouri Farm Bureau in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

Gov. Mike Parson urged area civic and local government leaders Tuesday to push for passage of Proposition D, the fuel-tax-increase measure on the November ballot.

He told the audience at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau improving the stateï¿½s roads and bridges and workforce development are vital to moving Missouri forward. He said they are the two major focuses of his administration.

Schools, government and the private sector must work together to train the workforce needed for business and industry, Parson said.

ï¿½You have to be part of the solution,ï¿½ he told the crowd.

Much of his speech focused on Prop D. The fuel-tax-increase measure on Missouriï¿½s November ballot would funnel millions of dollars annually to cities and counties statewide to fund road and bridge projects. It also would provide a dedicated funding source for the Missouri State Highway Patrol. That would free up existing gas tax money, which now goes to the patrol, to be used for more state road and bridge construction work.

If passed by voters, Proposition D would increase the fuel tax by 2.5 cents a gallon each year for the next four years. At the end of that time, the per-gallon tax would have risen from 17 cents to 27 cents.

Missouriï¿½s gas tax was last raised in 1996.

Parson said it is time to raise the tax. As a result of inflation, the existing 17-cents a gallon tax now has the buying power of only 7 cents a gallon, he told business and community leaders.

At the same time, the state over the past 22 years has built 6,200 more miles of roads and bridges, according to Prop D supporters.

Missouri has the seventh largest highway system in the nation, but its fuel tax is the second lowest in the nation behind only Alaska, Parson said.

ï¿½One of the main functions of government is to take care of infrastructure,ï¿½ said the governor, who is on a 13-city, four-day tour of Missouri to promote the tax measure.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

SaferMO.com is paying the cost of the governorï¿½s tour of the state, said Prop D campaign spokesman Scott Charton.

Parson said road and bridge improvements are essential for communities to grow and businesses to expand.

ï¿½I believe it is the best thing for the future of the State of Missouri,ï¿½ Parson said.

The governor said he doesnï¿½t want Missouri to be a ï¿½flyover stateï¿½ but rather a destination.

Prop D would generate about $412 million a year in new money, with the state receiving 70 percent of that money.

More than $288 million annually in new revenue would support the Missouri State Highway Patrol while freeing up the same amount of money every year for state road and bridge projects.

More than $123 million annually in new money would be distributed to cities and counties to fund their road and bridge projects, according to SaferMO.

The tax increase also would allow Missouri to leverage billions of dollars in federal funding for road and bridge projects, according to proponents.

It also would create a ï¿½Freight Bottleneck Fundï¿½ allowing lawmakers to earmark money from various revenue sources to fund major road projects to alleviate traffic congestion.

ï¿½It does not appropriate money, but it does create the fund,ï¿½ Charton said at a news conference after the governorï¿½s speech.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy