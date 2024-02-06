JEFFERSON CITY — Task forces to arrest people with outstanding warrants and immigration enforcement training for the state Highway Patrol are among the actions Gov. Mike Kehoe ordered Monday, Jan. 13, as part of a program to combat crime in Missouri.

Kehoe made controlling crime a centerpiece of his campaign for governor, and he signed the executive orders just minutes after taking the oath of office for his four-year term. As he introduced the proposals, he said his package would have two more phases — legislation filed in the General Assembly and proposals he will unveil Tuesday, Jan. 28, when he delivers the annual State of the State address.

Flanked by Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who began his first full term in office Monday, and several top police officials, Kehoe said he wanted to address crime immediately.

“We’ve said for months that we were going to work very hard putting this together,” Kehoe said, “and I just wanted to get some things moving as quickly as we could.”

The six orders signed Monday will:

• Authorize the creation of regional teams to serve outstanding arrest warrants in a program called “Operation Relentless Pursuit”;

• Create a “Blue Shield” community recognition program for cities and counties that work to make law enforcement effective through increased budgets and community policing programs, among other criteria;

• Send selected troopers from the state Highway Patrol to federal immigration enforcement training under the 287-G program established in 1996;

• Require law enforcement to include the immigration status of individuals in arrest reports for inclusion in the statewide reporting system;

• Shorten the period of time for Highway Patrol troopers to reach the top of their pay grade to 12 years from 15 years;

• Require the Department of Corrections to assemble a working group to examine rules for probation and parole to allow offenders with drug or other problems to seek treatment while incarcerating people who are repeat or violent offenders.